SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by Vestor Capital LLC

Vestor Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 78 shares during the quarter. Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 6,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 1,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 3,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.89% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Up 0.2 %

GLD traded up $0.33 during trading on Monday, hitting $164.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 188,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,844,307. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $156.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.43. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $150.57 and a twelve month high of $193.30.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.