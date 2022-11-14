SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Bought by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 883,755 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 56,308 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $105,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at $332,000. Alphastar Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at $209,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at $536,000. Financial Partners Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 29.0% in the first quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 10,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bowman & Co S.C. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 11.0% in the first quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. now owns 2,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of SDY traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $128.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 637,685. The business has a fifty day moving average of $119.15 and a 200 day moving average of $122.08. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $110.55 and a 1 year high of $133.22.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.