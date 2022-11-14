SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on SPXC. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of SPX Technologies in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. TheStreet upgraded SPX Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th.

SPXC stock traded down $1.87 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $70.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 206,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,768. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.11. SPX Technologies has a 1 year low of $41.66 and a 1 year high of $75.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.46, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.21.

SPX Technologies ( NYSE:SPXC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.15. SPX Technologies had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 2.45%. The business had revenue of $370.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.00 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that SPX Technologies will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

In other SPX Technologies news, VP Natausha Heleena White sold 10,190 shares of SPX Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.83, for a total value of $711,567.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,518 shares in the company, valued at $2,340,561.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPXC. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new stake in SPX Technologies in the third quarter worth about $67,805,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPX Technologies by 18.3% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 923,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,620,000 after purchasing an additional 142,785 shares during the period. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPX Technologies during the third quarter worth about $7,120,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of SPX Technologies by 2.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,714,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,112,000 after purchasing an additional 105,851 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPX Technologies by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,946,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,207,000 after purchasing an additional 104,221 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.84% of the company’s stock.

SPX Technologies, Inc supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services package and process cooling products and engineered air movement solutions for the HVAC industrial and power generation markets, as well as boilers and comfort heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

