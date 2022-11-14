SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) is Burgundy Asset Management Ltd.’s 4th Largest Position

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,205,804 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 337,606 shares during the quarter. SS&C Technologies makes up approximately 3.1% of Burgundy Asset Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 1.65% of SS&C Technologies worth $244,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 8.5% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 728,564 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,308,000 after purchasing an additional 57,048 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 644.0% in the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 42,176 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,449,000 after purchasing an additional 36,507 shares in the last quarter. Alphasimplex Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $200,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 100.9% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 905,186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,564,000 after acquiring an additional 454,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $371,000. 83.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SSNC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SS&C Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their target price on SS&C Technologies to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SS&C Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.36.

Shares of SSNC traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $52.75. The company had a trading volume of 11,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,436,581. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.25 and a 1-year high of $84.85. The stock has a market cap of $13.29 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.65%.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

