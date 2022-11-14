SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) COO Steward John Beckman Sells 5,400 Shares

SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Rating) (TSE:SSO) COO Steward John Beckman sold 5,400 shares of SSR Mining stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total value of $78,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 130,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,887,972.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Steward John Beckman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 10th, Steward John Beckman sold 5,400 shares of SSR Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.16, for a total value of $76,464.00.

On Friday, September 9th, Steward John Beckman sold 5,400 shares of SSR Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total value of $76,680.00.

SSR Mining Price Performance

Shares of SSR Mining stock traded down $0.14 on Monday, hitting $14.87. 75,210 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,071,519. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.38. SSR Mining Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.84 and a 1-year high of $24.58. The company has a quick ratio of 5.17, a current ratio of 7.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

SSR Mining Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. SSR Mining’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.18%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SSRM. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SSR Mining during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in SSR Mining in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in SSR Mining in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in SSR Mining in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in SSR Mining in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 57.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial cut their price target on SSR Mining from C$23.50 to C$23.00 in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank cut their price target on SSR Mining from C$33.50 to C$30.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on SSR Mining in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities lowered their price objective on SSR Mining from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut SSR Mining from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.92.

SSR Mining Company Profile

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the Çöpler Gold mine located in Erzincan, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

Further Reading

