S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) Sets New 12-Month High at $38.39

S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $38.39 and last traded at $37.50, with a volume of 168631 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.29.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on STBA shares. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of S&T Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Stephens boosted their price objective on S&T Bancorp from $31.50 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on S&T Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on S&T Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.57 and a 200 day moving average of $30.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.75.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 3rd will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This is a positive change from S&T Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. S&T Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 41.20%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STBA. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in S&T Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in S&T Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in S&T Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $90,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in S&T Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in S&T Bancorp by 2,119.1% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 5,319 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.32% of the company’s stock.

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company operates through six segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Business Banking, Commercial Construction, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer.

