S&T Bank PA Boosts Stake in Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCSI)

S&T Bank PA lifted its holdings in Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Rating) by 162.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,266 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,938 shares during the quarter. S&T Bank PA owned 0.37% of Consensus Cloud Solutions worth $3,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Consensus Cloud Solutions during the first quarter worth $28,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in Consensus Cloud Solutions during the first quarter worth $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Consensus Cloud Solutions by 214.0% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Consensus Cloud Solutions during the second quarter worth $43,000. 88.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CCSI shares. Wedbush boosted their price target on Consensus Cloud Solutions from $56.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Consensus Cloud Solutions from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Consensus Cloud Solutions in a research note on Friday, August 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company.

Consensus Cloud Solutions Trading Up 1.2 %

Consensus Cloud Solutions Company Profile

NASDAQ:CCSI traded up 0.70 on Monday, hitting 57.21. 188 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,060. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion and a PE ratio of 18.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of 51.25 and a 200-day moving average of 50.24. Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of 37.75 and a fifty-two week high of 66.29.

Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information delivery services with a software-as-a-service platform worldwide. Its products and solutions include eFax, an online faxing solution, as well as MyFax, MetroFax, Sfax, SRfax, and other brands; eFax Corporate, a digital cloud-fax technology; jsign, which provides electronic and digital signature solutions; Unite, a single platform that allows the user to choose between several protocols to send and receive healthcare information in an environment that can integrate into an existing electronic health record (EHR) system or stand-alone if no EHR is present; Signal, a solution that integrates with a hospital's EHR system and uses rules-based triggering logic to automatically send admit, discharge, and transfer notifications using cloud fax and direct secure messaging technology; and Clarity that transforms unstructured documents into structured actionable data.

