S&T Bank PA Cuts Stock Position in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

S&T Bank PA lessened its stake in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 819 shares during the period. S&T Bank PA’s holdings in Polaris were worth $8,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Polaris by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,803,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,933,000 after purchasing an additional 13,281 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Polaris by 14.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,136,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,665,000 after acquiring an additional 532,947 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Polaris by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,698,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,534,000 after purchasing an additional 922,101 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its position in shares of Polaris by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 2,093,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,445,000 after purchasing an additional 59,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Polaris by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,774,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,129,000 after purchasing an additional 21,363 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Polaris from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Citigroup cut Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $131.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Polaris from $137.00 to $123.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com cut Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Polaris from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.44.

Polaris Price Performance

Polaris Announces Dividend

Shares of PII stock traded down $2.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $114.29. 6,414 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 681,726. The company has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.97 and a beta of 1.52. Polaris Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.86 and a 52-week high of $127.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $103.00 and a 200 day moving average of $106.64.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.04%.

Polaris Company Profile

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

