S&T Bank PA Has $2.44 Million Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

S&T Bank PA lowered its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 907 shares during the period. S&T Bank PA’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $2,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $868,000. Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the first quarter worth about $15,127,000. Capital Advantage Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advantage Inc. now owns 161,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,405,000 after buying an additional 1,651 shares during the period. Anson Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Anson Capital Inc. now owns 44,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,825,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 18,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,724,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $100.76. The company had a trading volume of 121,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,706,709. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a one year low of $86.40 and a one year high of $120.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $93.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.38.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

