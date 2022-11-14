S&T Bank PA Has $6.22 Million Stock Holdings in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

S&T Bank PA lifted its position in shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 246,308 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,757 shares during the period. S&T Bank PA owned 0.26% of Foot Locker worth $6,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Foot Locker by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 444,083 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $11,213,000 after buying an additional 146,003 shares during the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Foot Locker in the 2nd quarter valued at about $236,000. Boxwood Ventures Inc. acquired a new position in Foot Locker in the 2nd quarter valued at about $258,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Foot Locker by 93.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,624 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,990,000. 98.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 1,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.02, for a total transaction of $42,138.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,468,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $367,223,643.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Todd Greener sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.99, for a total transaction of $77,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,421 shares in the company, valued at $260,966.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 1,316 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.02, for a total transaction of $42,138.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,468,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $367,223,643.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 557,380 shares of company stock valued at $18,395,121. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Foot Locker Price Performance

NYSE:FL traded up $0.24 on Monday, hitting $33.53. The company had a trading volume of 33,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,818,927. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.79, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.26. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.85 and a 52 week high of $57.76.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Foot Locker had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 19.33%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.21 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $29.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Foot Locker to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Foot Locker from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.37.

Foot Locker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, atmos, WSS, Footaction, and Sidestep brand names.

Further Reading

