S&T Bank PA Lowers Stock Holdings in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

S&T Bank PA lessened its holdings in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 227,984 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,669 shares during the period. AECOM comprises 2.6% of S&T Bank PA’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. S&T Bank PA’s holdings in AECOM were worth $14,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ACM. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of AECOM by 141.9% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,496 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 4,397 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AECOM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AECOM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of AECOM by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 63,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,908,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of AECOM by 107.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 355 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Get AECOM alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ACM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of AECOM to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of AECOM from $92.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AECOM in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of AECOM from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.38.

AECOM Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of ACM stock traded up $1.37 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $79.02. 7,524 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 691,215. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.32. The stock has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a PE ratio of 37.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.34. AECOM has a 12 month low of $60.74 and a 12 month high of $79.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The construction company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. AECOM had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 18.25%. AECOM’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AECOM will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

AECOM Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 4th. AECOM’s payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

AECOM Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AECOM engages in the design, build, finance, and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment engages in planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental and energy.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AECOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AECOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.