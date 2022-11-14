S&T Bank PA Sells 45 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

S&T Bank PA reduced its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 31,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 1.9% of S&T Bank PA’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. S&T Bank PA’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $10,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 161.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 51,735,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,479,132,000 after acquiring an additional 31,984,063 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,861,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,830,699,000 after acquiring an additional 162,570 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,107,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,102,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486,423 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,581,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,364,295,000 after purchasing an additional 472,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth about $15,319,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOO traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $365.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,057,000. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $347.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $360.66. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $319.87 and a 52-week high of $441.26.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

