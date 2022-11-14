S&T Bank PA Sells 4,856 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

S&T Bank PA lessened its position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 142,394 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 4,856 shares during the period. S&T Bank PA’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $5,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in Southwest Airlines by 247.5% during the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 702 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Southwest Airlines by 132.8% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 717 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in Southwest Airlines by 544.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 870 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. 76.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Southwest Airlines Stock Performance
NYSE LUV traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $38.23. 168,848 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,482,089. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.07. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 52 week low of $30.20 and a 52 week high of $50.10.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
LUV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $67.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $67.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.76.
Southwest Airlines Profile
Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Southwest Airlines (LUV)
- After a $100 Haircut, is Catalent an Oversold Pharma Play?
- Is Tyson Foods Too Cheap To Ignore?
- Alphabet Stock Offers a Rare Buying Opportunity
- Walt Disney Stock is Set to Reset Expectations
- Solar Battery Maker Enphase Clears Buy Point: Can Rally Hold?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.