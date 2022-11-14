S&T Bank PA Sells 4,856 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

S&T Bank PA lessened its position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 142,394 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 4,856 shares during the period. S&T Bank PA’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $5,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in Southwest Airlines by 247.5% during the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 702 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Southwest Airlines by 132.8% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 717 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in Southwest Airlines by 544.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 870 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. 76.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southwest Airlines Stock Performance

NYSE LUV traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $38.23. 168,848 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,482,089. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.07. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 52 week low of $30.20 and a 52 week high of $50.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The airline reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

LUV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $67.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $67.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.76.

Southwest Airlines Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

