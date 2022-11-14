Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 815 ($9.38).

Several analysts recently issued reports on STAN shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 750 ($8.64) price objective on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 760 ($8.75) to GBX 770 ($8.87) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 800 ($9.21) price objective on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Thursday, October 20th. UBS Group set a GBX 855 ($9.84) price objective on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th.

Shares of STAN opened at GBX 569.20 ($6.55) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £16.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 819.71. Standard Chartered has a 12-month low of GBX 406.20 ($4.68) and a 12-month high of GBX 641 ($7.38). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 570.01 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 584.56.

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through two segments: Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; and Consumer, Private and Business Banking.

