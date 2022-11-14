Stanley Black & Decker Inc (NYSE:SWT) Short Interest Down 20.3% in October

Stanley Black & Decker Inc (NYSE:SWT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a decrease of 20.3% from the October 15th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 90,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Stanley Black & Decker Trading Up 2.8 %
Shares of SWT opened at $52.57 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.26. Stanley Black & Decker has a 52-week low of $45.95 and a 52-week high of $114.00.
Stanley Black & Decker Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a $1.3125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $5.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.99%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stanley Black & Decker
