Stanley Black & Decker Inc (NYSE:SWT) Short Interest Down 20.3% in October

Stanley Black & Decker Inc (NYSE:SWT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a decrease of 20.3% from the October 15th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 90,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Stanley Black & Decker Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of SWT opened at $52.57 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.26. Stanley Black & Decker has a 52-week low of $45.95 and a 52-week high of $114.00.

Stanley Black & Decker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a $1.3125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $5.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.99%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stanley Black & Decker

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 940,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,351,000 after buying an additional 48,917 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,246,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,611,000 after purchasing an additional 258,100 shares in the last quarter. SSI Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 328.4% during the 1st quarter. SSI Investment Management LLC now owns 108,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,470,000 after purchasing an additional 83,155 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 117,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,776,000 after purchasing an additional 17,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 3rd quarter valued at about $17,262,000.

