Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) Shares Sold by Burgundy Asset Management Ltd.

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lessened its stake in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Get Rating) (TSE:STN) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,321,465 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 123,169 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. owned about 1.19% of Stantec worth $57,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Stantec by 144.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 765 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Stantec in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Stantec by 189.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 2,978 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Stantec by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,817 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. Finally, Gitterman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Stantec in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.32% of the company’s stock.

STN has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Stantec from C$72.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$65.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Stantec from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$74.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Stantec from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.50.

STN traded up $1.72 on Monday, reaching $51.25. The company had a trading volume of 4,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,825. Stantec Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.92 and a 1 year high of $57.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 38.16 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.28.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.132 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.04%.

Stantec Inc provides engineering, architecture, and environmental consulting services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

