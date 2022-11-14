Stantec (NYSE:STN) PT Raised to C$76.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Stantec (NYSE:STN – Get Rating) (TSE:STN) had its price target raised by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$75.00 to C$76.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Stantec from C$72.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. TheStreet cut shares of Stantec from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Stantec from C$65.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Stantec from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Stantec from C$74.00 to C$79.00 in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stantec presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.25.

Shares of STN traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $50.45. 120,786 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,008. The company has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 37.65 and a beta of 0.95. Stantec has a 52 week low of $40.92 and a 52 week high of $57.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Stantec by 11.5% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,625,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $596,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399,968 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stantec by 3.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,725,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $186,791,000 after buying an additional 110,476 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Stantec by 1.6% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,751,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $126,450,000 after buying an additional 42,556 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in shares of Stantec by 0.4% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,305,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $101,667,000 after buying an additional 9,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Stantec by 11.8% during the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,233,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $95,599,000 after buying an additional 235,122 shares in the last quarter. 61.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stantec Inc provides engineering, architecture, and environmental consulting services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

