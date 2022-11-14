Stantec (TSE:STN) PT Raised to C$79.00 at TD Securities

Stantec (TSE:STN – Get Rating) (NYSE:STN) had its target price increased by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$74.00 to C$79.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.85% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Stantec from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. ATB Capital raised their target price on Stantec from C$70.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Stantec from C$74.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$70.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Stantec from C$75.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$76.50.

Stantec Stock Performance

Shares of STN stock traded up C$1.89 on Monday, hitting C$67.61. 272,310 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 234,548. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$63.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$60.67. Stantec has a one year low of C$53.12 and a one year high of C$73.10. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.49 billion and a PE ratio of 39.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.26.

About Stantec

Stantec Inc provides engineering, architecture, and environmental consulting services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

