Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Associated Banc Corp

Associated Banc Corp reduced its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,227 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 276 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $7,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1.2% in the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 9,649 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. American Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Starbucks by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,756 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1.7% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,407 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.1% in the second quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 5,939 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.8% in the second quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc now owns 16,910 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. 67.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $373,860.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,379,341. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Starbucks news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $373,860.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,379,341. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mellody L. Hobson acquired 54,750 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $92.58 per share, for a total transaction of $5,068,755.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 433,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,110,655.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SBUX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $94.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.04.

Starbucks stock traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $98.16. 446,238 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,159,283. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $68.39 and a 12 month high of $117.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $88.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.87.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is a boost from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 75.18%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

