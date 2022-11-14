Status Price Reaches $0.0210 on Exchanges (SNT)

Status (SNT) traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 14th. Status has a total market capitalization of $72.98 million and approximately $13.26 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Status token can currently be purchased for about $0.0210 or 0.00000127 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Status has traded 26.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16,585.73 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00010121 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00008188 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.14 or 0.00049063 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00043398 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005940 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00022023 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.57 or 0.00244624 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Status Token Profile

SNT is a token. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,174 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,470,483,788 tokens. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Status is status.im. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Status

