Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) Short Interest Update

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 193,100 shares, a decrease of 29.2% from the October 15th total of 272,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 185,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Stealth BioTherapeutics Stock Up 0.0 %
Shares of MITO stock opened at $0.32 on Monday. Stealth BioTherapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.16 and a 12 month high of $1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.28. The company has a market cap of $23.82 million, a PE ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 1.46.
Stealth BioTherapeutics Company Profile
