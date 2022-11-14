Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Stake Increased by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,064 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 3,289 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $4,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Qtron Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 85.5% in the second quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 5,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 2,735 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 14.0% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Mount Lucas Management LP boosted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 106.1% in the second quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 17,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 21.3% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 396,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,232,000 after purchasing an additional 69,717 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 30.3% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 176,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,671,000 after purchasing an additional 41,010 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Steel Dynamics news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 22,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.33, for a total transaction of $2,129,181.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 701,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,618,650.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Steel Dynamics Stock Up 0.4 %

A number of research firms have commented on STLD. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Steel Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.57.

Shares of Steel Dynamics stock opened at $96.74 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $83.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.74. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.54 and a 12-month high of $101.91.

Steel Dynamics declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 10th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Steel Dynamics Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 6.00%.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; and engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars.

