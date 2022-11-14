Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) Trading 5.4% Higher After Analyst Upgrade

Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) was up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Monday after BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on the stock from $89.00 to $100.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Steel Dynamics traded as high as $102.25 and last traded at $102.01. Approximately 28,495 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,091,703 shares. The stock had previously closed at $96.74.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.14.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 22,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.33, for a total value of $2,129,181.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 701,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,618,650.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics Stock Up 6.0 %

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 425.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 1,042.9% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $83.09 and its 200 day moving average is $78.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $18.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.46.

Steel Dynamics Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, December 31st will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.00%.

Steel Dynamics declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to purchase up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; and engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars.

