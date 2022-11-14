Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) Trading 5.4% Higher After Analyst Upgrade

Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLDGet Rating) was up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Monday after BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on the stock from $89.00 to $100.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Steel Dynamics traded as high as $102.25 and last traded at $102.01. Approximately 28,495 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,091,703 shares. The stock had previously closed at $96.74.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.14.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 22,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.33, for a total value of $2,129,181.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 701,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,618,650.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Steel Dynamics

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 425.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 1,042.9% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics Stock Up 6.0 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $83.09 and its 200 day moving average is $78.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $18.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.46.

Steel Dynamics Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, December 31st will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.00%.

Steel Dynamics declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to purchase up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; and engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars.

See Also

