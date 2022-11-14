Stelac Advisory Services LLC Acquires 2,618 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Stelac Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 85.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,695 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 2,618 shares during the period. Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of V. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the first quarter worth $35,000. Operose Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 135.9% during the first quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 217 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the second quarter worth $44,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the second quarter worth $45,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 28.1% during the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 246 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

V has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Visa from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup cut their target price on Visa from $254.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Visa from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $230.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Visa from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.14.

Shares of V traded up $1.88 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $206.88. 88,913 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,617,144. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.60 and a 1-year high of $235.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $192.35 and a 200-day moving average of $200.98. The stock has a market cap of $391.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.96.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 25.75%.

Visa announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, October 25th that allows the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit-card processor to buy up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 153,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,699,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

