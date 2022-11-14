Stelac Advisory Services LLC Boosts Holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Stelac Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 214.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,150 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MSCI by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,646 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of MSCI by 2.4% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,949 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in MSCI by 1.3% in the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 8,964 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,695,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in MSCI by 412.1% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of MSCI by 3.6% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,012 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 89.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MSCI alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MSCI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of MSCI from $514.00 to $546.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on MSCI from $423.00 to $459.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Atlantic Securities lifted their target price on shares of MSCI from $444.00 to $498.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of MSCI to $504.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of MSCI from $499.00 to $514.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $507.11.

MSCI Stock Performance

MSCI Announces Dividend

MSCI stock traded down $15.50 during trading on Monday, hitting $496.87. 5,512 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 529,332. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.73 billion, a PE ratio of 49.41 and a beta of 1.10. MSCI Inc. has a 1 year low of $376.41 and a 1 year high of $679.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $443.33 and a 200-day moving average of $439.69.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.22%.

Insider Transactions at MSCI

In related news, CFO Andrew C. Wiechmann sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.38, for a total value of $498,718.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,212,369.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Andrew C. Wiechmann sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.38, for a total value of $498,718.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,908 shares in the company, valued at $7,212,369.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Scott A. Crum sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.00, for a total value of $3,450,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,908 shares in the company, valued at $9,157,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other – Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.