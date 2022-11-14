Stelac Advisory Services LLC Buys 3,697 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Stelac Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 231.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,296 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,697 shares during the period. Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 29.4% during the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 367,966 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $37,606,000 after acquiring an additional 83,603 shares in the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 9.4% during the second quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 4,379 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC raised its stake in NIKE by 20.9% in the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 8,832 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in NIKE in the second quarter worth approximately $402,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in NIKE by 17.1% in the second quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 90,318 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $9,230,000 after buying an additional 13,166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total value of $550,261.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at $5,632,926.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Stock Performance

NYSE:NKE traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $105.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 144,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,612,959. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.22 and a 1 year high of $177.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market cap of $166.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.97, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $95.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.97.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 37.08%. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NKE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of NIKE from $121.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of NIKE from $127.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of NIKE from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.96.

NIKE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Further Reading

