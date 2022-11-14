Stelac Advisory Services LLC Grows Stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Stelac Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 191.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,239 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 3,443 shares during the period. Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MPC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 21.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,481,878 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,067,202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,244,421 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 22,119.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,227,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $190,449,000 after acquiring an additional 2,217,443 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 39.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,695,296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $572,449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,878,976 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 18,045.7% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,223,380 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $100,574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216,638 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 89.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,431,767 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $122,416,000 after acquiring an additional 674,456 shares during the period. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MPC has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $111.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $116.00 to $131.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen lifted their target price on Marathon Petroleum to $129.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $119.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

Marathon Petroleum Trading Up 1.1 %

In other Marathon Petroleum news, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 35,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total value of $3,291,231.18. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,116,705.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Marathon Petroleum news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 14,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.41, for a total value of $1,512,949.73. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $829,892.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 35,174 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total transaction of $3,291,231.18. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 43,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,116,705.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MPC traded up $1.30 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $122.53. 26,428 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,782,386. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $59.55 and a 1 year high of $122.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $105.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Marathon Petroleum Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This is a positive change from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 10.19%.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

Read More

