Stelac Advisory Services LLC Has $517,000 Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Stelac Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 165.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,347 shares during the period. Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $517,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in Bank of America during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Capital Management Associates NY bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Richelieu Gestion PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America during the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Bank of America in the first quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $38.04. 462,913 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,843,273. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $29.31 and a 52-week high of $50.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $305.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.16, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.38.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 26.52%. The business had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 27.85%.

BAC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Bank of America from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Bank of America from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.68.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

