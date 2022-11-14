Stelac Advisory Services LLC Lowers Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Stelac Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,260 shares during the quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $2,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MBB. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $547,000. Lindenwold Advisors increased its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 19,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 463.3% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 4,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 51.0% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 17,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,710,000 after purchasing an additional 5,924 shares in the last quarter.

MBB traded down $0.32 on Monday, hitting $92.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,265,620. iShares MBS ETF has a 12 month low of $88.00 and a 12 month high of $107.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.80.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.196 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $2.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

