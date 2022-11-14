Stelac Advisory Services LLC Sells 340 Shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

Stelac Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 340 shares during the quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco Solar ETF were worth $564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TAN. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in Invesco Solar ETF by 2,411.1% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 452 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in Invesco Solar ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Invesco Solar ETF during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in Invesco Solar ETF by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Covington Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 142.9% during the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of TAN traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $79.38. 81,684 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,377,608. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.32 and its 200 day moving average is $74.68. Invesco Solar ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.54 and a fifty-two week high of $101.36.

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

