Stelmine Canada (CVE:STH) Stock Price Down 5.3%

Stelmine Canada Ltd. (CVE:STH – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 5.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18. 11,600 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 146,325 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 6.97 and a current ratio of 21.49. The firm has a market cap of C$15.78 million and a PE ratio of -4.62.

Stelmine Canada Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, production, development, and operation of mining properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold. It holds 100% interests in the Courcy project comprising 341 claims covering an area of 178 square kilometers located in Fermont, Quebec; Mercator project, which comprise 775 claims that covers an area of 389 square kilometers located within the extension of the Opinaca metasedimentary basin in the Caniapiscau district; Joubert property comprising 247 claims that covers an area of 127,9 kilometers located in Quebec; Trieste property comprising 129 claims located in Quebec; and Ilnu property comprising 82 claims located in Quebec.

