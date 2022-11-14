Sterneck Capital Management LLC Buys 352 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Sterneck Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,384 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Sterneck Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $767,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in FedEx by 1.9% in the second quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,445 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in FedEx by 1.1% in the second quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 4,263 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank boosted its holdings in FedEx by 1.9% in the first quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 2,722 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp boosted its holdings in FedEx by 0.7% in the first quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 7,379 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management boosted its holdings in FedEx by 13.8% in the first quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 412 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on FDX shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on FedEx from $300.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. Cowen reduced their target price on FedEx from $230.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Stephens reduced their target price on FedEx from $295.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Loop Capital downgraded FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $339.00 to $202.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $190.00 target price on FedEx in a report on Monday, September 26th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $206.84.

Shares of FDX traded up $1.56 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $177.17. 43,515 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,850,598. The company has a market capitalization of $46.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.97, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $201.47. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $141.92 and a one year high of $266.79.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The shipping service provider reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.14 by ($1.70). The company had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.78 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.95% and a net margin of 3.79%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 14.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director R Brad Martin acquired 1,500 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $143.41 per share, with a total value of $215,115.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 750 shares in the company, valued at $107,557.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

