Sterneck Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Sterneck Capital Management LLC increased its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,688 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Sterneck Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Nwam LLC increased its position in shares of Boeing by 2.9% during the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 26,823 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,687,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 32.1% during the second quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 64,613 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $8,834,000 after buying an additional 15,687 shares during the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 7.5% during the second quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 8,858 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 4.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 666,751 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $91,158,000 after buying an additional 30,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 34.8% during the second quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Boeing news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 1,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $157.09 per share, for a total transaction of $201,860.65. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,917 shares in the company, valued at $458,231.53. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Boeing news, CEO David L. Calhoun acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $158.88 per share, for a total transaction of $3,972,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,972,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 1,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $157.09 per share, with a total value of $201,860.65. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $458,231.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of BA traded down $1.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $175.87. 61,277 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,316,872. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $113.02 and a 1-year high of $233.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $143.67 and a 200-day moving average of $145.25.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($6.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($6.25). The company had revenue of $15.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.60) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -8.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BA. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of Boeing from $192.00 to $180.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Boeing from $192.00 to $180.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Boeing from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.18.

Boeing Profile

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.