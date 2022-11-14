Sterneck Capital Management LLC Has $254,000 Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Sterneck Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Sterneck Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. City Holding Co. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 58.7% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

JPST traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $50.10. 3,499,843 shares of the company traded hands. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.12.

