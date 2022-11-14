Sterneck Capital Management LLC Has $6.69 Million Position in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS)

Sterneck Capital Management LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,069 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,848 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF makes up approximately 4.5% of Sterneck Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Sterneck Capital Management LLC owned about 1.41% of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF worth $6,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors grew its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 27.0% during the first quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 3,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 47.8% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF Price Performance

JPUS traded up $0.40 during trading on Monday, hitting $97.02. 476 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,493. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $91.34 and its 200 day moving average is $94.62. JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF has a one year low of $85.37 and a one year high of $107.58.

