Sterneck Capital Management LLC Invests $2.38 Million in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

Sterneck Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 45,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,377,000. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Sterneck Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Sterneck Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 50.4% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 16,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 5,484 shares in the last quarter. Greenspring Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 30.6% in the second quarter. Greenspring Advisors LLC now owns 20,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after buying an additional 4,712 shares during the period. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,194,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 167.3% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 123,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,449,000 after purchasing an additional 77,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B&D White Capital Company LLC increased its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.1% during the second quarter. B&D White Capital Company LLC now owns 11,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares in the last quarter.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of AVEM traded up $0.05 on Monday, hitting $50.38. 2,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 330,447. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $44.37 and a one year high of $66.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.07.

