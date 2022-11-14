Sterneck Capital Management LLC Purchases 5,733 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Sterneck Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,994 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 5,733 shares during the period. Walt Disney accounts for approximately 1.4% of Sterneck Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Sterneck Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 126.3% in the first quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 181 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its position in Walt Disney by 96.2% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 206 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 74.1% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Evolution Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Walt Disney by 164.4% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 61.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on DIS. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $122.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $150.00 price target on Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Walt Disney from $137.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.74.

Walt Disney Trading Up 1.5 %

About Walt Disney

DIS traded up $1.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $96.41. The stock had a trading volume of 311,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,221,430. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $86.28 and a 1-year high of $163.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.25.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

