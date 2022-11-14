Stifel Nicolaus Raises Enerflex (NYSE:EFXT) Price Target to C$9.00

Enerflex (NYSE:EFXT – Get Rating) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Enerflex from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Friday.

Shares of Enerflex stock traded down $0.11 on Monday, reaching $5.75. 400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,966. Enerflex has a 1-year low of $3.86 and a 1-year high of $7.66.

Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, energy transition solutions, and electric power generation equipment to the oil and natural gas industry. The company provides custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; and designs, engineers, manufactures, constructs, and installs modular natural gas processing equipment, refrigeration systems, and electric power solutions, as well as engages in re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; and modular processing equipment and waste gas systems for natural gas facilities.

