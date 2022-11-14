Stillfront Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:STLFF) Short Interest Up 17.6% in October

Stillfront Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:STLFF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 324,700 shares, a growth of 17.6% from the October 15th total of 276,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,082.3 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STLFF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Stillfront Group AB (publ) from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Stillfront Group AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a SEK 35 target price on the stock. Pareto Securities cut shares of Stillfront Group AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Stillfront Group AB (publ) from SEK 30.50 to SEK 31.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

Stillfront Group AB (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of STLFF stock remained flat at $1.67 during mid-day trading on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.24. Stillfront Group AB has a 1 year low of $1.67 and a 1 year high of $5.89.

Stillfront Group AB (publ) Company Profile

Stillfront Group AB (publ), through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, publishes, and distributes digital games in Europe, North America, the United Kingdom, and the Middle East and North Africa region. The company's games portfolio include Albion Online, Battle pirates, Big Farm: Mobile Harvest, BitLife, eRepublik.com, Call of War, Conflict of Nations: World War 3, Goodgame Empire, Hollywood Story, Home Design Makeover!, Imperia Online, My Story, Nida Harb 3, OFM, Property Brothers Home Design, Shakes & Fidget, Siege: World War II, The Horus Heresy: Legions, and Trivia Star.

Featured Stories

