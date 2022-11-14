Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG)

The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders acquired 28,540 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 26% compared to the typical volume of 22,714 call options.

Procter & Gamble Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE PG traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $142.15. 296,182 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,477,019. The firm has a market cap of $339.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.43, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Procter & Gamble has a 1-year low of $122.18 and a 1-year high of $165.35.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $20.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.37 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 32.66%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st will be given a $0.9133 dividend. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.26%.

In related news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 33,968 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.44, for a total value of $4,668,561.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,358,785.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 6,958 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total transaction of $1,039,038.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,838,252.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 33,968 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.44, for a total transaction of $4,668,561.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,358,785.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 121,304 shares of company stock valued at $17,490,706 over the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Procter & Gamble

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 20.2% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 388,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,358,000 after acquiring an additional 65,318 shares during the period. Essex LLC increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 9.3% during the first quarter. Essex LLC now owns 27,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,235,000 after buying an additional 2,364 shares during the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the first quarter worth about $72,000. Single Point Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. Single Point Partners LLC now owns 2,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth approximately $165,000. 63.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PG shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $152.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.85.

About Procter & Gamble

(Get Rating)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.