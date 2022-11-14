Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Tellurian (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL)

Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders bought 22,985 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 67% compared to the average daily volume of 13,775 call options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TELL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Tellurian from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Tellurian from $5.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Monday, September 26th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Tellurian from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Tellurian from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $6.50 to $4.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tellurian has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.40.

Get Tellurian alerts:

Tellurian Stock Down 4.1 %

TELL stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 406,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,671,951. Tellurian has a 52 week low of $1.54 and a 52 week high of $6.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -11.38 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.93.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tellurian

Tellurian Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tellurian in the third quarter worth $25,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tellurian in the third quarter worth $26,000. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Tellurian in the third quarter worth $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Tellurian by 527.4% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,411 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 7,911 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates acquired a new stake in Tellurian in the second quarter worth $30,000. 45.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tons per annum LNG export facility and an associated pipeline. It owns interests in 11,060 net acres of natural gas assets and 78 producing wells located in the Haynesville Shale trend of northern Louisiana.

Featured Articles

