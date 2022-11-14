StockNews.com Downgrades Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) to Sell

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Monday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Digital Turbine from $32.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Digital Turbine from $32.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Digital Turbine from $60.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Digital Turbine in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Digital Turbine from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.83.

Digital Turbine Price Performance

NASDAQ APPS traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $18.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,927,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,332,301. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 35.00, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 2.34. Digital Turbine has a fifty-two week low of $10.65 and a fifty-two week high of $70.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Digital Turbine Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of APPS. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 74.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,737 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Digital Turbine during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 90.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,343 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 86.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,110 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digital Turbine during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. 65.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a mobile growth platform for advertisers, publishers, carriers, and device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company operates through three segments: On Device Media, In App Media – AdColony, and In App Media – Fyber. Its application media platform delivers mobile applications to various publishers, carriers, OEMs, and devices; and content media platform offers news, weather, sports, and other content, as well as programmatic advertising, and sponsored and editorial content media.

