StockNews.com Downgrades Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) to Hold

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Navigator in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Get Navigator alerts:

Navigator Price Performance

Shares of Navigator stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $12.77. The company had a trading volume of 167,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,571. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $985.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 638.82 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.07. Navigator has a 1-year low of $7.89 and a 1-year high of $15.21.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Navigator ( NYSE:NVGS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The shipping company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. Navigator had a net margin of 0.17% and a return on equity of 4.37%. The business had revenue of $103.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Navigator will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Navigator by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,115,988 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $13,626,000 after purchasing an additional 12,800 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in Navigator by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,045,559 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $12,766,000 after buying an additional 21,425 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Navigator by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 830,038 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $9,371,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in Navigator by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 596,001 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,729,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Navigator by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 422,200 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,767,000 after buying an additional 45,400 shares during the last quarter. 24.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Navigator

(Get Rating)

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. The company provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. As of April 14, 2022, it operated a fleet of 53 semi- or fully-refrigerated liquefied gas carriers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Navigator Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navigator and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.