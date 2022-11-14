StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Community Financial Trading Down 1.0 %
TCFC stock opened at $39.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.61. Community Financial has a 52 week low of $33.00 and a 52 week high of $41.93. The company has a market capitalization of $221.83 million, a PE ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 0.77.
Community Financial Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 11th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 7th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Community Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 14.49%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Community Financial
Community Financial Company Profile
The Community Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank of the Chesapeake that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial real estate and other non-residential real estate, residential first mortgage, residential rental mortgage, construction and land development, home equity and second mortgage, commercial, consumer, and commercial equipment loans.
