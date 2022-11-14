StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

TCFC stock opened at $39.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.61. Community Financial has a 52 week low of $33.00 and a 52 week high of $41.93. The company has a market capitalization of $221.83 million, a PE ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 0.77.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 11th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 7th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Community Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 14.49%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TCFC. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Community Financial by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 277,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,084,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Community Financial by 129.9% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 101,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,744,000 after buying an additional 57,364 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Community Financial by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 91,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,651,000 after acquiring an additional 3,045 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Community Financial by 16.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 3,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Community Financial during the first quarter worth $574,000. Institutional investors own 36.80% of the company’s stock.

The Community Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank of the Chesapeake that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial real estate and other non-residential real estate, residential first mortgage, residential rental mortgage, construction and land development, home equity and second mortgage, commercial, consumer, and commercial equipment loans.

