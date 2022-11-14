StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on VEON (NASDAQ:VEON)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of VEON (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Rating) in a research report released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

NASDAQ:VEON opened at $0.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $690.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.04, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.36 and a 200-day moving average of $0.44. VEON has a 52 week low of $0.24 and a 52 week high of $2.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VEON. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of VEON during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of VEON during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VEON during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of VEON during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of VEON by 85.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 68,681 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 31,706 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

VEON Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services. It offers voice, data, and other telecommunication services through a range of wireless, fixed, and broadband internet services. The company provides value-added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile internet, downloadable content, mobile finance, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; wireless internet access; and mobile bundles and call completion services.

