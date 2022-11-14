StockNews.com Lowers Chemours (NYSE:CC) to Hold

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CC. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Chemours in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Chemours from $41.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Argus downgraded Chemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Bank of America cut their target price on Chemours from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Chemours from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

CC stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $33.40. 1,018,620 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,731,817. The stock has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. Chemours has a fifty-two week low of $22.56 and a fifty-two week high of $44.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.75.

Chemours ( NYSE:CC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Chemours had a return on equity of 73.45% and a net margin of 12.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chemours will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Chemours during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. CNB Bank purchased a new position in shares of Chemours during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Chemours during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chemours during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Chemours in the second quarter worth $35,000. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

