Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHF) Short Interest Update

Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 639,500 shares, a growth of 40.0% from the October 15th total of 456,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 220.5 days.

Straumann Stock Down 2.7 %

OTCMKTS SAUHF traded down $3.24 during trading on Monday, reaching $117.10. 1,195 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,063. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $98.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.77. Straumann has a fifty-two week low of $85.52 and a fifty-two week high of $227.89.

Straumann Company Profile

Straumann Holding AG provides tooth replacement and orthodontic solutions worldwide. It researches, develops, manufactures, and supplies dental implants, instruments, CADCAM prosthetics, orthodontic aligners, biomaterials, and digital solutions for use in tooth correction, replacement, and restoration, as well as to prevent tooth loss.

