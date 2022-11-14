Streakk Trading Up 1.8% This Week (STKK)

Streakk (STKK) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 14th. Streakk has a total market cap of $2.97 billion and approximately $611,195.38 worth of Streakk was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Streakk has traded up 1.8% against the dollar. One Streakk token can currently be bought for $296.72 or 0.01804690 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Streakk alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002713 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000280 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000348 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $95.37 or 0.00580054 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,967.72 or 0.30214078 BTC.

Zombie Inu (ZINU) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Streakk Profile

Streakk was first traded on May 20th, 2022. Streakk’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens. Streakk’s official Twitter account is @streakkofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Streakk is www.streakk.io. Streakk’s official message board is medium.com/@streakkofficial.

Streakk Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Streakk (STKK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Streakk has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Streakk is 303.57561933 USD and is down -13.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $653,171.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.streakk.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streakk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Streakk should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Streakk using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Streakk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Streakk and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.