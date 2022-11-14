Strike (STRK) One Day Volume Hits $2.44 Million

Strike (STRK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 14th. During the last week, Strike has traded down 35.3% against the dollar. Strike has a market capitalization of $34.30 million and $2.44 million worth of Strike was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Strike token can now be purchased for about $9.98 or 0.00060236 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002654 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000285 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000353 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97.27 or 0.00589591 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,066.90 or 0.30710820 BTC.

Zombie Inu (ZINU) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Strike Token Profile

Strike’s launch date was March 29th, 2021. Strike’s total supply is 6,540,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,437,790 tokens. Strike’s official Twitter account is @strikefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Strike is strike.org. Strike’s official message board is medium.com/strikefinance.

Strike Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Strike is an autonomous and decentralized money market that enables variable based rates for supplying digital asset collaterals to the protocol and from borrowing digital assets from the protocol with over-collateralized assets.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strike directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Strike should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Strike using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

