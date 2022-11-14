Substratum (SUB) Price Hits $0.0007

Substratum (SUB) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 14th. In the last seven days, Substratum has traded 14.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Substratum has a market capitalization of $281,872.26 and approximately $20.58 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Substratum token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Substratum

Substratum (SUB) is a token. Its launch date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 tokens. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Substratum’s official website is substratum.net.

Substratum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 383,020,999.96 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00073484 USD and is down -1.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $90.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

